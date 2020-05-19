"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden

MP Andrii Derkach has made public recordings of conversations with "voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden," which discuss Shokin’s resignation in exchange for $1 billion in US loan guarantees, external management of the Ukrainian government and tariff increase by 100% instead of 75%.

Records of conversations that took place at the end of 2015 and during 2016 by former President of Ukraine Poroshenko with former Vice President of the United States Biden and former United States Secretary of State Kerry were made public at today's press conference held by Derkach at Interfax-Ukraine agency. Former prosecutor Konstantin Kulik, who investigated the crimes of the Yanukovych regime, also took part in the event.

According to Derkach, records confirming the facts of international corruption, treason and external governance at the highest state level were handed to him by the investigative journalists. According to them, the recording of conversations was made by Poroshenko personally.

The member of the Parliament stressed that Biden demanded that Poroshenko resign Shokin, blackmailing him with $1 billion in loan guarantees that the United States was to provide to Ukraine.

"$1 billion of US taxpayers' money. That's the price of saving Biden from prison. For the sake of $1 billion, Petro Oleksiyovych dismissed the Prosecutor General Shokin, who investigated the Burisma case and eventually went after Bidens," Derkach said.

Derkach recalled that at the end of 2019, a major international corruption scandal erupted in the United States. Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden was involved in a massive corruption scheme.

The words of the member of the Parliament were confirmed by the former prosecutor Konstantin Kulik.

The investigation received evidence of the transfer of laundered money by a criminal group in the amount of $3.4 million from the accounts of Burisma Holdings Limited in the period from November 2014 to October 2015 to the account of Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC United States/Citibank, NY. The purpose of the payment – "for advisory services," but according to the testimony of witnesses, the money was paid to the family of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden for lobbying the interests of Burisma Holdings Limited and Mykola Zlochevsky," Kulik said.

According to Derkach, the second subject of these conversations clearly proves the manual governance of Ukraine in Biden’s personal interests through the hands of Poroshenko and members of the supervisory boards of state enterprises.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office is managed through Sakvarelidze, who is assigned to the Prosecutor General, and an "observer" from Biden. Biden governs three out of five factions in Parliament. He also fully controls the Cabinet of Ministers. The largest state-owned enterprises – Naftogaz, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrposhta, OschadBank, Ukroboronprom, were swarmed all over by the Supervisory Boards, consisting of Soros allies and expatriates. They are paid millions in salaries and bonuses with the Ukrainians' money. The Parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Prosecutor General’s Office, NABU, state-owned enterprises – all this Poroshenko exchanged for the right to absorb $1 billion through his enterprises. That is why we call it the signs of treason. And that is why we call it external governance," Derkach emphasized.

The member of the Parliament also drew attention to the fact that Poroshenko’s confession about raising tariffs for the population by 100% instead of 75% is on the records.

"Petro Oleksiyovych confesses to Biden that he raised tariffs for ordinary Ukrainians, attention, not by 75% as requested by the IMF, but by as much as 100%. For the sake of a billion for himself, Poroshenko is ready to strip the Ukrainians naked and also make money on tariffs. By the way, tariffs really doubled," Derkach said.

Derkach emphasized that all the many-hour rec

ords available today, along with a statement on treason and facts of international corruption, were handed over to the Prosecutor General's Office. All the files were sent to US government agencies for use and decision making within their competence

The member of the Parliament separately noted that the speaker Razumkov personally blocks the creation of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, which Derkach registered with Dubinsky, which is a violation of the direct rule of the Law On Regulations

"If a commission were created, it would be easier for us to investigate the facts of international corruption. If, after this press conference, Razumkov fails to put to the vote the issue of creating the commission, we will sue him. You can't hide corruption, especially when it's a massive corruption scheme involving Poroshenko and Biden. External governance of the country must be stopped," Derkach summed up.