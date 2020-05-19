Shmyhal Predicting Air Travel Resumption In June, Intercity Travel From 3rd Stage Of Quarantine Relaxation

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts the resumption of air travels in June, intercity travels from the third stage of the relaxation of quarantine measures.

He has said this on the air of the Freedom of Speech on ICTV talk show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Intercity travels can be resumed from the third stage... air travels, including international, will probably resume in June. But it is necessary that air travels be resumed with those countries where to fly, to open airports and not to have where to fly - this is not a resumption of air travels, you need to understand which countries will also resume air travels," he said.

According to Shmyhal, European countries announced the possibility of the resumption of air travels no earlier than June 15.

“Prior to this, even if we allow it, it will not be known where to fly,” he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to allow the work of the subway from May 25 in those cities where the epidemic situation with the incidence of coronavirus will allow it.

Earlier, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii presented a phased plan for the resumption of regular passenger travels, according to which at the first stage domestic flights and 42 pairs of Intercity+ trains will be launched.