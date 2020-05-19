Quarantine Relaxation Stages Planned For May 22, June 1, June 10 And June 21 – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that different stages of quarantine relaxation are scheduled for May 22, June 1, June 10 and June 21.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that the relaxation criteria are disease incidence rate per hundred thousand people per region in the last seven days; occupancy of hospital beds for coronavirus-infected people; and the test rate per region.

If a region meets the respective criteria, it is allowed to switch to another relaxation stage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to permit operation of public transport, hotels and divine services from May 22.

On May 18, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 260 over May 17 to 18,876, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over May 17 to 548, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 20%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 38.1%.

A total of 356 people recovered on May 18.

On May 18, the indicator of newly-infected people over 24 hours became lower than that of the recovered (260 vs 356).

The number of newly-registered cases on May 18 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,742), Kyiv (2,359) and in Kyiv region (1,245).