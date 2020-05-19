Zelenskyy Will Hold Press Conference For Limited Number Of Mass Media On Inauguration Anniversary On May 20 – Presidential Office

Zelenskyy Will Hold Press Conference For Limited Number Of Mass Media On Inauguration Anniversary On May 20 –

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a press conference at 10.30 a.m. on May 20, his inauguration anniversary.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The press conference will take place in the park zone of the Mariinskyi palace.

The Presidential Office intends to accredit one journalist from one mass media company, as well as one cameraman.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy's inauguration took place on May 20, 2019.