  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 3rd Day In Row, Down 20% To 260 On May 18, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 38.1% To 13 – Health Ministry
19 May 2020, Tuesday, 13:06 140
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 3rd Day In Row, Down 20% To 260 On May 18, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 38.1% To 13 – Health Ministry

On May 18, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 260 over May 17 to 18,876, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over May 17 to 548, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 20%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 38.1%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 356 people recovered on May 18.

On May 18, the indicator of newly-infected people over 24 hours became lower than that of the recovered (260 vs 356).

The number of newly-registered cases on May 18 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,742), Kyiv (2,359) and in Kyiv region (1,245).

At the same time, Ivano-Frankivsk region registered 1,235 coronavirus cases, Rivne region – 1,188 cases, Lviv region – 1,098, Ternopil region – 1,081, Zakarpattia region - 911, Dnipropetrovsk region - 843, Kharkiv region - 816, Odesa region - 784, Vinnytsia region - 751, Volyn region - 635, Zhytomyr region -573 , Kirovohrad region - 445, and Zaporizhia region - 385 cases.

A total of 376 cases were registered in Cherkasy region, 267 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 264 cases - in Poltava region, 263 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 168 cases - in Kherson region, 164 cases - in Sumy region, 131 cases - in Donetsk region, 110 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, the number of newly revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 325 over May 16 to 18,616, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 16 to 535, therefore, the number of new cases decreased by 24.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 23.5%.

On May 16, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 433 over May 15 to 18,291, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 15 to 514, at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 18%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 19%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.

Rada Sends Bill On Media For Repeat 1st Reading
