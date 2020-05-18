subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 41 To 2,321 On May 17, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 49 – Klitschko
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 41 To 2,321 On May 17, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 49 – Klitschko

On May 17, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 41 over May 16 to 2,321, and the number of deaths rose by one to 49.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The overall number includes 26 women aged 18-82, 11 men aged 29-65, two girls aged 5-15, and two boys aged nine each.

Four patients were hospitalized, the rest of the patients are staying in self-isolation.

On May 17, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people was registered in Darnytskyi district (11), Sviatoshynskyi district (9), Desnianskyi district (6) and Obolonskyi district (6).

Of all cases registered in Kyiv, 408 got sick with the coronavirus in Pecherskyi district, 476 - in Darnytskyi district, 232 - in Desnianskyi district, 215 - in Dniprovskyi district, 201 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 191 - in Holosiivskyi district, 178 - in Obolonskyi district, 156 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 152 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 112- in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 59 over May 15 to 2,280, and the number of deaths rose by three to 48.

On May 17, the number of newly revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 325 over May 16 to 18,616, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 16 to 535, therefore, the number of new cases decreased by 24.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 23.5%.

A total of 160 people recovered on May 17.

On May 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded that of those recovered (325 vs 160).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 17 made 1.8% of the overall number of the infected registered as at May 16.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,713), Kyiv (2,321) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,221).

