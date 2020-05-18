Biopharma Starts Collecting Plasma From Donors Recovered From Coronavirus

The Biopharma company (Bila Tserkva) started collecting the plasma from donors who had been ill with the coronavirus COVID-19, and the company also begins to test donors for antibodies to the disease.

The chairperson of the board of directors and co-owner of Biopharma, Kostiantyn Yefimenko, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Biopharma started collecting plasma from donors who defeated COVID-19. The first liters of such plasma have already been prepared, and our team is doing the most difficult work. We understood that it would not be easy. Let's see the statistics: 4,700 people recovered, 40% of them are over 60 years old and cannot be donors, 20% cannot be donors according to their testimonies. There remain 1,800 people in a large, forty-millionth country who are needed to be found, and not all, but volunteers who are ready to become a donor. I've always had order with math. But here is the task of increased difficulty," he wrote.

According to Yefimenko, Biopharma has purchased 12,000 Roche enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests and starting May 18 it will begin testing donors for antibodies.

"If the hypothesis is confirmed and antibodies are detected in 5%+ donors, which is likely, it is necessary to begin large-scale testing. Testing of one million people. I still do not understand how to organize this," he said.

In early May, Yefimenko announced that the company began clinical trials of immunoglobulin for the treatment of patients in whom coronavirus infection causes complications, and collected the first plasma volumes from donors who overcame COVID-19.

“For the first time, Biopharma took part in an international call with global industry leaders. (We will do our best to ensure that in a 100 ml bottle of COVID-19 medicine there is a drop added by scientists from Ukraine, scientists from Biopharma)," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, the STADA group of companies (Germany) announced the acquisition of the Biopharma pharmaceutical business.

At the same time, Biopharma shareholders will keep the company's plasma business and focus on its development both in Ukraine and abroad.

In September 2019, Biopharma launched a plasma fractionation plant.

100% of the company belongs to the Cypriot Niobera Investments.