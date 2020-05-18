subscribe to newsletter
  Health Ministry To Allow Mass Events At Last Stages Of Quarantine Relaxation
18 May 2020
Health Ministry To Allow Mass Events At Last Stages Of Quarantine Relaxation

The Ministry of Health intends to allow mass events at the last stages of quarantine relaxation.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Mass events will be one of the last to be opened, since this is a mass gathering of the population and the greatest risk of spread of an infectious disease. Therefore, mass events will be offered to be opened at the last stages of quarantine relaxation and only when the epidemic situation is stabilized,” he said.

He recalled that, according to the adaptive quarantine model, relaxation will be introduced in those regions where there will be compliance with certain indicators.

Among these indicators are the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the past 7 days, the load of beds in the region, the number of tests over the past 7 days, the growth dynamics of new cases of the disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to allow the opening of beaches.

