Kyiv To Open Gyms, Industrial Markets, Shops With Area Of ​​Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Resume Work Of Aboveground Public Transport From May 22

Kyiv To Open Gyms, Industrial Markets, Shops With Area Of ​​Up To 1,000 Square Meters And Resume Work Of Above

The Kyiv City State Administration intends to open gyms, industrial markets, shops with an area of ​​up to 1,000 square meters and resume the work of aboveground public transport from May 22.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“After May 22, the capital, like other regions of the country, will begin the next stage of restrictions relaxation. In particular, subject to safety regulations and conditions, industrial markets, large stores up to 1,000 square meters, gyms and fitness centers, except for pools, will begin work," he said.

He also recalled that the city plans after May 22 to resume the operation of aboveground public transport in normal mode.

“Now we are gradually increasing the number of rolling stock units and the number of aboveground public transport routes. Kyiv is also ready to resume work on the subway from May 25. We are waiting for the government’s decision,” Klitschko emphasized.

Besides, the mayor added that the opening of shopping and entertainment centers is planned for the next stage.

In particular, according to Klitschko, if the Cabinet of Ministers allows the subway to work from May 25, the issue of opening of shopping centers will be considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has already allowed the work of food markets, non-food stores with an area of ​​up to 300 square meters, hairdressers and beauty salons, and also opened to visit the capital's parks and squares.