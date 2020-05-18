ELISA Will Be Conducted For People Having Covid-19 Symptoms And Those Exposed – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests for the coronavirus will be made for people with the symptoms of Covid-19 and those exposed.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Stepanov, the ELISA will help raise the number of people covered with tests.

He noted that the testing of the population groups prescribed for it under the respective algorithm, the tests will be conducted at the expense of the state.

The ELISA tests help find out if a person has immunity to the disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry intends to launch ELISA tests from May 18.

On May 17, the number of newly revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 325 over May 16 to 18,616, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 16 to 535, therefore, the number of new cases decreased by 24.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 23.5%.

A total of 160 people recovered on May 17.

On May 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded that of those recovered (325 vs 160).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 17 made 1.8% of the overall number of the infected registered as at May 16.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,713), Kyiv (2,321) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,221).