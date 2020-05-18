subscribe to newsletter
18 May 2020, Monday
Politics 2020-05-18
Health Ministry To Permit Opening Of Beaches

Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Viktor Liashko, beach, swimming, beach season, swimming season

The Health Ministry intends to permit opening of beaches.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We will have an opportunity to swim this season. We have consulted with the Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine. They confirmed that seas salt along with UV light destroys the coronavirus infecting agent. Therefore, the beach season can be open in Ukraine. The Health Ministry will permit opening of river and sea beaches,” he said.

Further recommendations will be provided for visiting beaches.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal admitted switch to the second stage of relaxation of the quarantine restrictions from May 22.

On May 17, the number of newly revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 325 over May 16 to 18,616, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 16 to 535, therefore, the number of new cases decreased by 24.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 23.5%.

A total of 160 people recovered on May 17.

On May 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded that of those recovered (325 vs 160).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 17 made 1.8% of the overall number of the infected registered as at May 16.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,713), Kyiv (2,321) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,221).

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 41 To 2,321 On May 17, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 49 – Klitschko
