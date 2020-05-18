subscribe to newsletter
550 Passengers Arrived Home From Portugal, Italy, UAE, Spain On May 17 – State Border Service

A total of 550 passengers arrived in Ukraine by special flights from Portugal, Italy, the UAE, and Spain on May 17.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Border guards checked temps of every passenger.

No fever cases were detected.

None of the passengers complained about the state of his/her health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, 184 passengers arrived by special flights from the United States, Cyprus and Finland.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 41 To 2,321 On May 17, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 49 – Klitschko
