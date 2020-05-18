Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 24.9% To 325 On May 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 23.5% To 21 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 24.9% To 325 On May 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases U

On May 17, the number of newly revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 325 over May 16 to 18,616, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 16 to 535, therefore, the number of new cases decreased by 24.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 23.5%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 160 people recovered on May 17.

On May 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded that of those recovered (325 vs 160).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 17 made 1.8% of the overall number of the infected registered as at May 16.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,713), Kyiv (2,321) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,221).

A total of 1,224 cases were registered in Kyiv region, Rivne region registered 1,167 cases, Ternopil region – 1,081, Lviv region – 1,066, Zakarpattia region - 901, Dnipropetrovsk region - 843, Kharkiv region - 789, Odesa region - 764, Vinnytsia region - 733, Volyn region - 625, Zhytomyr region - 564, Kirovohrad region - 445, and Zaporizhia region - 382.

A total of 372 cases were recorded in Cherkasy region, 267 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 264 cases - in Poltava region, 262 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 168 cases - in Kherson region, 163 cases - in Sumy region, 131 cases - in Donetsk region, 108 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 433 over May 15 to 18,291, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 15 to 514, at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 18%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 19%.

On May 15, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 528 over May 14 to 17,858, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 14 to 497, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 5%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.