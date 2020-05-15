subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 2,068 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up One To 43 – Klitschko
15 May 2020, Friday, 18:26 4
Events 2020-05-15T18:28:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 2,068 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up One To 43 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
On May 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 56 over May 13 to 2,068, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 43.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the infected people, there were 27 women aged 21-78; 19 men aged 30-80; two girls aged nine and 13; and eight boys aged 1 month – 17 years old.

11 people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

The number of those, who recovered from the infection, rose by 11 to 200.

Of all cases registered in Kyiv, 399 people got sick in Pecherskyi district, 363 - in Darnytskyi district, 208 - in Desnianskyi district, 193 - in Dniprovskyi district, 186 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 179 - in Holosiivskyi district, 157 - in Obolonskyi district, 146 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 133 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 104 – in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 52 over May 12 to 2,012, and the number of lethal cases rose by two to 42.

On May 14, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over May 13 to 17,330, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over May 13 to 476, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 14.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 17.6%.

A total of 330 people recovered on May 14.

On May 14, the number of newly-infected people again exceeded the number of those, who recovered (483 vs 330), while on May 13, the number of those recovered exceeded the number of newly-infected people (427 vs 422).

The number of new cases of the disease on May 14 made 2.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 13.

The largest number of the infected people was recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,600), Kyiv (2,068), and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,188).

