subscribe to newsletter
26.55 26.9
28.55 29.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • German Lufthansa To Resume Flights From Kyiv To Frankfurt From June
15 May 2020, Friday, 18:22 5
Politics 2020-05-15T18:24:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
German Lufthansa To Resume Flights From Kyiv To Frankfurt From June

German Lufthansa To Resume Flights From Kyiv To Frankfurt From June

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, flight, Germany, airline, Lufthansa, Lufthansa Group, Frankfurt

The Lufthansa airline (Germany), a member of the Lufthansa Group of airlines, intends to resume the Kyiv - Frankfurt flight from June 1.

The group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Starting in early June, Lufthansa has been offering to resume service of flights from Kyiv to Frankfurt. This connection is part of the general restart schedule, which will reach 130 destinations by the end of June,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the flight is expected to be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In general, the group plans to expand its schedule by the end of June to about 1,800 weekly flights to more than 180 destinations around the world.

Further resumption of long-haul Lufthansa flights is scheduled for the second half of June.

Austrian Airlines decided to extend the suspension of scheduled flights from May 31 to June 7, with renewal being considered in June.

Swiss plans to resume service in various destinations in the Mediterranean region, and other major European centers will also be added to the program.

Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights with a reduced chain offer from June 15.

It is noted that when planning a trip, customers must take into account the current rules of entry and quarantine of their respective destinations.

Restrictions may be imposed throughout the trip due to stricter hygiene and safety rules.

Catering services on board remain limited, and passengers will still be asked to wear masks and other protective equipment on board throughout the trip.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss.

Prior to quarantine, Lufthansa operated flights from Kyiv to Frankfurt and Munich and from Lviv to Munich, Austrian Airlines - from Vienna to Dnipro, Lviv, Kyiv and Odesa, Swiss - from Lviv and Kyiv to Zurich.

The group has operated flights to Ukraine since 1991.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv flight Germany airline Lufthansa Lufthansa Group Frankfurt

Motor Sich Airline To Cancel Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhoro...
100 Ukrainians Return Home From Germany
Kuleba Rules Out Resumption Of International Fligh...
81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boar...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine
News
German Lufthansa To Resume Flights From Kyiv To Frankfurt From June 18:22
Ukraine Will Begin Testing For Antibodies To Coronavirus After May 18 – Presidential Office 18:19
Ukraine Lifts Sanctions From IT-Companies Sapran-Ukraine, Mont UA, And 9 Offices Of Russian Parus 18:16
81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boarding School - Klitschko 18:13
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
more news
Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ 10:10
Domestic Flights And 42 Pairs Of Intercity+ Trains Will Be Launched At 1st Stage Of Resumption Of Passenger Traffic, Date Is Agreed With Health Ministry - Kriklii 13:32
Kyiv Subway Ready To Resume Work On May 25 18:38
Rada Exempts "Sleeping" Individual Entrepreneurs From Unified Social Contribution Payment 18:34
Cabinet Allows Work Of Non-Food Markets 18:29
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry 12:44
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason 13:06
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine 13:08
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev 13:10
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
more news
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok