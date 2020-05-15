German Lufthansa To Resume Flights From Kyiv To Frankfurt From June

The Lufthansa airline (Germany), a member of the Lufthansa Group of airlines, intends to resume the Kyiv - Frankfurt flight from June 1.

The group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Starting in early June, Lufthansa has been offering to resume service of flights from Kyiv to Frankfurt. This connection is part of the general restart schedule, which will reach 130 destinations by the end of June,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the flight is expected to be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In general, the group plans to expand its schedule by the end of June to about 1,800 weekly flights to more than 180 destinations around the world.

Further resumption of long-haul Lufthansa flights is scheduled for the second half of June.

Austrian Airlines decided to extend the suspension of scheduled flights from May 31 to June 7, with renewal being considered in June.

Swiss plans to resume service in various destinations in the Mediterranean region, and other major European centers will also be added to the program.

Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights with a reduced chain offer from June 15.

It is noted that when planning a trip, customers must take into account the current rules of entry and quarantine of their respective destinations.

Restrictions may be imposed throughout the trip due to stricter hygiene and safety rules.

Catering services on board remain limited, and passengers will still be asked to wear masks and other protective equipment on board throughout the trip.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss.

Prior to quarantine, Lufthansa operated flights from Kyiv to Frankfurt and Munich and from Lviv to Munich, Austrian Airlines - from Vienna to Dnipro, Lviv, Kyiv and Odesa, Swiss - from Lviv and Kyiv to Zurich.

The group has operated flights to Ukraine since 1991.