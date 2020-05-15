Ukraine Lifts Sanctions From IT-Companies Sapran-Ukraine, Mont UA, And 9 Offices Of Russian Parus

Ukraine has lifted sanctions from IT-companies Mont UA, Sapran-Ukraine (both based in Kyiv) and nine Ukrainian-based offices of the Parus corporation (Russia).

This follows from respective presidential decree 184/2020 dated May 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the sanctions are now lifted from the companies Mont UA, Sapran-Ukraine, GISInfo (Vinnytsia), Parus-Spetsproekt (Kyiv), Parus-2 (Kyiv), Parus-Vprovadzhennia (Kyiv), Parus-Misto (Kyiv), Parus-Prykarpattia (Ivano-Frankivsk), Parus-Donbas (Kramatorsk), Parus-Yedineniye (Mykolayiv), Yuzhnyi Parus (Odesa) and Parus-Lev (Lviv).

The sanctions included blocking of assets, restrictions on trade operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, termination of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, restricting / discontinuing the provision of telecommunication services and using telecommunication networks, ban on public procurements, termination of the issuance of import / export permits and restriction of the issuance of cash on payment cards issued by non-residents, and the ban on the transfer of technology, rights to intellectual property rights.

The Parus corporation is one of the largest developers of automated information and analytical systems for the sector of state and municipal management in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions against LLC 1С, Parus corporation, LLC Softline group (all based in Moscow) and a number of other companies and their offices in Ukraine.