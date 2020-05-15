subscribe to newsletter
26.55 26.9
28.55 29.1
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine Lifts Sanctions From IT-Companies Sapran-Ukraine, Mont UA, And 9 Offices Of Russian Parus
15 May 2020, Friday, 18:16 6
Economy 2020-05-15T18:18:24+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Lifts Sanctions From IT-Companies Sapran-Ukraine, Mont UA, And 9 Offices Of Russian Parus

Ukraine Lifts Sanctions From IT-Companies Sapran-Ukraine, Mont UA, And 9 Offices Of Russian Parus

Даша Зубкова
Russia, Ukraine, sanctions, Parus corporation, IT company, Mont UA, Sapran-Ukraine

Ukraine has lifted sanctions from IT-companies Mont UA, Sapran-Ukraine (both based in Kyiv) and nine Ukrainian-based offices of the Parus corporation (Russia).

This follows from respective presidential decree 184/2020 dated May 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the sanctions are now lifted from the companies Mont UA, Sapran-Ukraine, GISInfo (Vinnytsia), Parus-Spetsproekt (Kyiv), Parus-2 (Kyiv), Parus-Vprovadzhennia (Kyiv), Parus-Misto (Kyiv), Parus-Prykarpattia (Ivano-Frankivsk), Parus-Donbas (Kramatorsk), Parus-Yedineniye (Mykolayiv), Yuzhnyi Parus (Odesa) and Parus-Lev (Lviv).

The sanctions included blocking of assets, restrictions on trade operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, termination of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, restricting / discontinuing the provision of telecommunication services and using telecommunication networks, ban on public procurements, termination of the issuance of import / export permits and restriction of the issuance of cash on payment cards issued by non-residents, and the ban on the transfer of technology, rights to intellectual property rights.

The Parus corporation is one of the largest developers of automated information and analytical systems for the sector of state and municipal management in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions against LLC 1С, Parus corporation, LLC Softline group (all based in Moscow) and a number of other companies and their offices in Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Russia Ukraine sanctions Parus corporation IT company Mont UA Sapran-Ukraine

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine
News
Ukraine Lifts Sanctions From IT-Companies Sapran-Ukraine, Mont UA, And 9 Offices Of Russian Parus 18:16
81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boarding School - Klitschko 18:13
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev 13:10
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine 13:08
more news
Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ 10:10
Domestic Flights And 42 Pairs Of Intercity+ Trains Will Be Launched At 1st Stage Of Resumption Of Passenger Traffic, Date Is Agreed With Health Ministry - Kriklii 13:32
Kyiv Subway Ready To Resume Work On May 25 18:38
Rada Exempts "Sleeping" Individual Entrepreneurs From Unified Social Contribution Payment 18:34
Cabinet Allows Work Of Non-Food Markets 18:29
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry 12:44
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason 13:06
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine 13:08
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev 13:10
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
more news
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok