81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boarding School - Klitschko

81 cases of coronavirus were registered in the Darnytskyi boarding school.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A new outbreak of coronavirus has been revealed in the capital. 81 people in the Darnytskyi boarding school for girls have the disease confirmed," he said.

Klitschko noted that coronavirus was first detected in a woman - a worker of the boarding school.

After that, all the pupils were tested by PCR tests.

A total of 182 people were tested.

According to the test results, 81 people infected with coronavirus were detected.

"In particular, among the infected there are 53 pupils aged seven to 35 years. And also 28 people from boarding school personnel are infected - 26 women and two men," he said.

Klitschko noted that three workers were hospitalized in hospitals, the rest of the staff are at home under the supervision of doctors.

Infected pupils of the institution are in satisfactory condition and receive medical care in the boarding school.

“As it turned out, one woman, the junior nurse of one of the boarding groups, was infected with the virus. I’ll note that such boarding schools work behind closed doors. Nobody visits them except the staff,” the Mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

According to him, at the moment the Darnytskyi boarding school for girls is completely quarantined.

Measures for enhanced disinfection and medical examination are carried out there.

At the entrance to the territory, rescuers and police are on duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv on May 13, compared with the previous day, increased by 52 people to 2,012, deaths - by two people to 42.