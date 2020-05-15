subscribe to newsletter
26.55 26.9
28.55 29.1
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boarding School - Klitschko
15 May 2020, Friday, 18:13 4
Events 2020-05-15T18:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boarding School - Klitschko

81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boarding School - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, PCR test, Darnytskyi boarding school, coronavirus outbreak

81 cases of coronavirus were registered in the Darnytskyi boarding school.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A new outbreak of coronavirus has been revealed in the capital. 81 people in the Darnytskyi boarding school for girls have the disease confirmed," he said.

Klitschko noted that coronavirus was first detected in a woman - a worker of the boarding school.

After that, all the pupils were tested by PCR tests.

A total of 182 people were tested.

According to the test results, 81 people infected with coronavirus were detected.

"In particular, among the infected there are 53 pupils aged seven to 35 years. And also 28 people from boarding school personnel are infected - 26 women and two men," he said.

Klitschko noted that three workers were hospitalized in hospitals, the rest of the staff are at home under the supervision of doctors.

Infected pupils of the institution are in satisfactory condition and receive medical care in the boarding school.

“As it turned out, one woman, the junior nurse of one of the boarding groups, was infected with the virus. I’ll note that such boarding schools work behind closed doors. Nobody visits them except the staff,” the Mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

According to him, at the moment the Darnytskyi boarding school for girls is completely quarantined.

Measures for enhanced disinfection and medical examination are carried out there.

At the entrance to the territory, rescuers and police are on duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv on May 13, compared with the previous day, increased by 52 people to 2,012, deaths - by two people to 42.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case PCR test Darnytskyi boarding school coronavirus outbreak

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine
News
81 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Darnytskyi Boarding School - Klitschko 18:13
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev 13:10
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine 13:08
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason 13:06
more news
Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ 10:10
Domestic Flights And 42 Pairs Of Intercity+ Trains Will Be Launched At 1st Stage Of Resumption Of Passenger Traffic, Date Is Agreed With Health Ministry - Kriklii 13:32
Kyiv Subway Ready To Resume Work On May 25 18:38
Rada Exempts "Sleeping" Individual Entrepreneurs From Unified Social Contribution Payment 18:34
Cabinet Allows Work Of Non-Food Markets 18:29
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry 12:44
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason 13:06
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine 13:08
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev 13:10
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
more news
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok