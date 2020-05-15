Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26

On May 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 27 over May 13 to 1,094, and the number of lethal cases rose by two to 26.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district, a total of 330 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the population centers of Vyshneve, Boyarka, Lisnyky, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Chaiky, Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kriukivschyna, Bilohorodka, Kapitanivka, Nove, Hnativka, Horenychi, Chabany, Yurivka, Kruhlyk, Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Lychanka, Vita Poshtova, Sviatopetrivske, Khodosivka, Myrotske, Khotiv, and Sofiivska Borschahivka.

In Obukhiv district, 204 cases were confirmed in Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka, Obukhiv, Krasna Slobidka, Nesсheriv, Hermanivka, Tatsenky, Deremezna, Krasne, Dolyna, Hryhorivka, Matiashivka, Pershe Travnia, Khalepiya, Trypillia, Zhukivka, and Husachivka.

Besides, 50 cases were confirmed in Brovary district, 41 cases - in Irpin, 38 cases - in Boryspil, 36 cases - in Boryspil district, 35 cases - in Brovary, 34 cases - in Kaharlyk, 32 cases - in Bucha and Kaharlyk district, 26 cases - in Vasylkiv district, 24 cases - in Bila Tserkva, 20 cases - in Fastiv, 19 cases - in Vasylkiv, 17 cases - in Vyshhorod and Vyshhorod district, 13 cases - in Kotsiubynske, 12 cases - in Makariv district, 9 cases - in Hostomel, 8 cases - in Borodianka district, 7 cases - in Pereyaslav, and in the districts of Baryshiv, Bila Tserkva, Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi, Stavysche and Bohuslav, 6 cases - in Rokytne, 4 cases - in each Vorzel, and in the districts of Zgurivka and Ivankiv, 3 cases - in Volodarka, Borodianka, and in the districts of Fastiv, Rokytne and Myronivka, 2 cases - in each Yahotyn, Bohuslav, Hlevakha, Ivankiv, Zgurivka, Rzhyschiv, Baryshivka, and in the districts of Skvyra and Poliske, and 1 case - in each Stavysche, Makariv, Berezan, and in the district of Tarascha.

A total of 195 of all the sick people in Kyiv region are staying at hospitals, and 899 are in self-isolation.

According to the report, 188 including 17 children recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received 3,451 reports on suspicion of the coronavirus infection, including 99 reports in the last 24 hours.

Medical supervision has been organized over 5,539 exposed people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 18 over May 12 to 1,067.

On May 14, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over May 13 to 17,330, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over May 13 to 476, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 14.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 17.6%.

A total of 330 people recovered on May 14.

On May 14, the number of newly-infected people again exceeded the number of those, who recovered (483 vs 330), while on May 13, the number of those recovered exceeded the number of newly-infected people (427 vs 422).

The number of new cases of the disease on May 14 made 2.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 13.

The largest number of the infected people was recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,600), Kyiv (2,068), and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,188).