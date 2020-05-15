subscribe to newsletter
26.55 26.9
28.55 29.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev
15 May 2020, Friday, 13:10 5
Politics 2020-05-15T13:30:18+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev,

Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev

Даша Зубкова
sanctions, NSDC, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Alessandra Mussolini, Benito Mussolini, Lucky Labs, Sergey Tokarev, Dynamo (Moscow) FC, Alexey Fedorychev, Karen Grigorian

The decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to prolong and amend the sanctions lifts the restrictions from former member of the European Parliament, Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini; from the founder of the Lucky Labs IT-company, Sergey Tokarev; and former owner of the Dynamo (Moscow) FC, Alexey Fedorychev.

This follows from amendments to previous decrees on sanctions in presidential decree 184 dated May 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In March 2019, the sanctions were imposed against Mussolini as she supervised so-called elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

The reasons for the move have not been revealed.

Besides, the sanctions were lifted from businessman Karen Grigorian.

Within the framework of his charity initiatives, Tokarev cooperated among other with Veronika Selega, who is now the director general of the directorate for internal and humanitarian political of the Presidential Administration.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) suspected Fedorychev of confederacy with former leadership of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU) to organize a scheme to appropriate grain via the enterprises controlled by the businessman.

Sanctions from some 12 companies have also been lifted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to prolong the sanctions against Russian social media platforms VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru.

Больше новостей о: sanctions NSDC President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Alessandra Mussolini Benito Mussolini Lucky Labs Sergey Tokarev Dynamo (Moscow) FC Alexey Fedorychev Karen Grigorian

Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Qua...
Zelenskyy Honors Memory Of Those Killed In WWII In...
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Po...
United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Righ...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev 13:10
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine 13:08
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason 13:06
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry 12:44
more news
Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ 10:10
Domestic Flights And 42 Pairs Of Intercity+ Trains Will Be Launched At 1st Stage Of Resumption Of Passenger Traffic, Date Is Agreed With Health Ministry - Kriklii 13:32
Kyiv Subway Ready To Resume Work On May 25 18:38
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 5.2% To 422 On May 13, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 21.4% To 17 – Health Ministry 13:28
Stepanov Names 4 Criteria For Making Decisions On Quarantine Relaxation 13:36
more news
Rada Bans Return Of Insolvent Banks To Former Owners 17:40
Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4 17:46
Cabinet Adds Coronavirus To List Of Occupational Diseases 17:49
Cabinet Allows Taxi To Move Along Public Transport Lane 17:37
Rada Switching To Regular Plenary Sessions From May 18 17:43
more news
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok