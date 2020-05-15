Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev

Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev,

The decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to prolong and amend the sanctions lifts the restrictions from former member of the European Parliament, Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini; from the founder of the Lucky Labs IT-company, Sergey Tokarev; and former owner of the Dynamo (Moscow) FC, Alexey Fedorychev.

This follows from amendments to previous decrees on sanctions in presidential decree 184 dated May 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In March 2019, the sanctions were imposed against Mussolini as she supervised so-called elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

The reasons for the move have not been revealed.

Besides, the sanctions were lifted from businessman Karen Grigorian.

Within the framework of his charity initiatives, Tokarev cooperated among other with Veronika Selega, who is now the director general of the directorate for internal and humanitarian political of the Presidential Administration.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) suspected Fedorychev of confederacy with former leadership of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU) to organize a scheme to appropriate grain via the enterprises controlled by the businessman.

Sanctions from some 12 companies have also been lifted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to prolong the sanctions against Russian social media platforms VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru.