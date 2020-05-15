Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine

President of the United States Donald Trump has requested the Senate to approve the candidacy of Keith Dayton to the post of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dayton, 71, is a retired major general.

He had serviced for the armed forces for over 40 years.

Besides, he had worked as a military attache to the Embassy of the United States in Russia.

In 2005-2010, he coordinated the United States in security issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Since 2010, he has been the director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in the Federal Republic of Germany.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in May 2019, Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch resigned.