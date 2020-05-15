Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up

On May 14, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over May 13 to 17,330, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over May 13 to 476, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 14.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 17.6%.

Press service of the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 330 people recovered on May 14.

On May 14, the number of newly-infected people again exceeded the number of those, who recovered (483 vs 330), while on May 13, the number of those recovered exceeded the number of newly-infected people (427 vs 422).

The number of new cases of the disease on May 14 made 2.9% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 13.

The largest number of the infected people was recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,600), Kyiv (2,068), and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,188).

Kyiv region registered a total of 1,094 cases of the coronavirus infection, Rivne region - 1,074, Ternopil region – 1,060, Lviv region - 942, Zakarpattia region - 816, Dnipropetrovsk region - 791, Kharkiv region - 757, Odesa region - 712, Vinnytsia region - 674, Volyn region - 582, Zhytomyr region - 538, Kirovohrad region - 437, and Zaporizhia region registered 356 cases.

A total of 350 cases were registered in Cherkasy region, 257 cases - in Poltava region, 228 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 222 cases – in Khmelnytskyi region, 167 cases - in Kherson region, 158 cases - in Sumy region, 121 cases – in Donetsk region, 96 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 422 over May 12 to 16,847, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 12 to 456; at the same time, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 5.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 21.4%.

On May 12, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 402 over May 11 to 16,425, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 11 to 439; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2%, but the number of new lethal cases decreased by 17.6%.