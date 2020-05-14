subscribe to newsletter
Economy Ministry To Recommend Cabinet Resume Export Of Personal Protective Equipment On June 1

Даша Зубкова
The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture intends to recommend that the Cabinet of Ministers resume export of personal protective equipment on June 1.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are confident that in the coming days we will come to the final justification for the decision that it would not be advisable to extend the export ban after June 1. We will see whether there will be conditions to reduce such a ban, as happened with alcohol," he said.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture, the Ukrainian market is already saturated with personal protective equipment.

“The general trend is such that there will be no need for a ban and we will switch to supporting Ukrainian producers in foreign markets,” the deputy minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of personal protective equipment until June 1.

