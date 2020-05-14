subscribe to newsletter
Kyiv Subway Ready To Resume Work On May 25

Даша Зубкова
The Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company is ready to resume passenger transportation on May 25.

Deputy head of the Kyiv Subway, Nataliya Makohon, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"After the decision is made, we are immediately ready to resume work. If they allow us to start from 25 (May), then we will start from 25, respectively," she said.

Makogon said that the Kyiv Subway expects an appropriate decision from the Cabinet of Ministers, which stopped passenger transportation in the Kyiv metro.

According to her, in this decision there will be an algorithm for work of the subway, which the Kyiv Metro is ready to execute.

“To date, a legal mechanism has been worked out regarding compensation for those who had travel cards for March or April,” she said.

According to her, the issue of receiving compensation will be resolved by the resumption of the subway.

“Those who have green cards will be able to use their trips, those who have tokens will be able to use them for a while,” she added.

Makohon noted that the Kyiv Subway did not stop its work, only passenger transportation was stopped, but the enterprise continued to carry out repairs and maintain infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, asked the Cabinet of Ministers to resume the work of the Kyiv metro from May 25.

On May 7, the Office of the President said that due to the unstable situation with the spread of coronavirus, the subway cannot be opened until May 22.

