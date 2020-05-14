Cabinet Allows Work Of Non-Food Markets

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the work of non-food markets.

The press service of the government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on Thursday, May 14, at an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers made corresponding amendments to decree No. 211 of March 11, 2020, which would allow the resumption of the work of non-food markets.

Non-food markets will operate subject to sanitary and epidemiological security measures based on the principle of food stores.

The decision will enter into force after publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocated the opening of non-food markets.

On April 29, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the work of food markets, subject to the rules developed by the Ministry of Health.