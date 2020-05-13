subscribe to newsletter
26.6 27
28.65 29.25
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4
13 May 2020, Wednesday, 17:46 17
Politics 2020-05-13T17:47:52+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2

Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, restaurant, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, cafe, summer areas

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the maximum number of people simultaneously staying at one table on summer areas of restaurants and cafes from two to four.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We had that on summer areas only two people could be at the table. We expand this list to four people, but leave a distance of 1.5 meters between the seats,” commented Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

Also, according to him, the number of people who can make walks by companies has been increased from two to eight people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the work of summer areas of cafes and restaurants, as well as their take-away work from May 11.

However, customer service in the premises is prohibited.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers restaurant Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 cafe summer areas

Cabinet Allows Taxi To Move Along Public Transport Lane
Rada Bans Return Of Insolvent Banks To Former Owners
News
Pakistan manufacturing all COVID-19 PPEs except ventilators 06:01
Cabinet Adds Coronavirus To List Of Occupational Diseases 17:49
Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4 17:46
Rada Switching To Regular Plenary Sessions From May 18 17:43
Rada Bans Return Of Insolvent Banks To Former Owners 17:40
more news
Breakdown of trust in the police: members of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement criticized the inaction of the National Police leadership in the Shevtsov case 10:59
Bakhmatyuk reacts to Shabunin's statements: AntAC head lying systematically 10:56
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy 18:03
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
more news
Rada Bans Return Of Insolvent Banks To Former Owners 17:40
Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4 17:46
Cabinet Adds Coronavirus To List Of Occupational Diseases 17:49
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko 18:11
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
more news
Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok