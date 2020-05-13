Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4

Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the maximum number of people simultaneously staying at one table on summer areas of restaurants and cafes from two to four.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We had that on summer areas only two people could be at the table. We expand this list to four people, but leave a distance of 1.5 meters between the seats,” commented Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

Also, according to him, the number of people who can make walks by companies has been increased from two to eight people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the work of summer areas of cafes and restaurants, as well as their take-away work from May 11.

However, customer service in the premises is prohibited.