Rada Switching To Regular Plenary Sessions From May 18

Rada Switching To Regular Plenary Sessions From May 18

From May 18, the Verkhovna Rada is switching to work in the mode of regular plenary sessions according to the schedule.

251 MPs voted as a basis and, in general, with technical and legal amendments, for the adoption of decree No.3434, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The relevant decree was adopted in connection with the abolition of part of the restrictive measures introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the clauses of the resolution of March 17, according to which the plenary meetings were canceled until April 3, and subsequently the corresponding cancellation was extended.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 22 with a preliminary relaxation of restrictions from May 11.

On March 30, the Verkhovna Rada extended the cancellation of plenary meetings and allowed the committees to meet online until the end of quarantine.

On March 17, the Verkhovna Rada canceled plenary meetings until April 3.

Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4
