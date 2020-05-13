Cabinet Allows Taxi To Move Along Public Transport Lane

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed a taxi to move along a public transport lane.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, taxi drivers will now have the right to ride in a public transport lane.

They are also allowed to make boarding and alighting passengers in the public transport lane.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, the Ministry of Infrastructure initiated the simplification of registration of the right to carry out activities for the transport of passengers by taxi.