Klitschko Asking Cabinet To Resume Work Of Kyiv Subway From May 25

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, is asking the Cabinet of Ministers to resume the work of the Kyiv subway from May 25.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appeal to the government. After May 22, or rather, from May 25... to allow the resumption of the subway in the capital. Of course, we will look at the situation with the spread of the virus and hope that it does not worsen," he said.

Klitschko emphasized that due to the fact that many people began to go to work again, large traffic jams were created on the city roads.

Also, in his opinion, the idea of ​​special passes to the subway is not very successful.

"Regarding the idea of ​​special passes for travel in the subway - it is absolutely utopian," he said.

Klitschko emphasized that the subway should begin work as usual.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President states that due to the unstable situation with the spread of coronavirus, the subway cannot be opened until May 22.