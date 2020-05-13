Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.6% To 14 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down

On May 12, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 402 over May 11 to 16,425, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 11 to 439; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2%, but the number of new lethal cases decreased by 17.6%.

Press service of the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 12, the number of new coronavirus cases made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 11.

For the 10th day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Ukrainian Government as a control indicator for potential further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions.

The largest number of cases was recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,444), Kyiv (1,960) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,144).

Kyiv region registered a total of 1,049 case, Rivne region – 1,045, Ternopil region - 1,028, Lviv region - 870, Dnipropetrovsk region - 773, Odesa region - 680, Kharkiv region - 672, Zakarpattia region - 764, Vinnytsia region - 628, Zhytomyr region - 530, Volyn region - 510, Kirovohrad region - 428, and Cherkasy region - 346.

A total of 331 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 257 cases - in Poltava region, 225 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 196 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 165 cases - in Kherson region, 157 cases - in Sumy region, 102 cases – in Donetsk region, 79 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 case – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 375 over May 10 to 16,023, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 17 over May 10 to 425; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9%, and the number of lethal cases did not change.

On May 10, the number of revealed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 416 to 15,648, the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 9 to 408, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 20%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13.3%.

According to the quarantine exit plan published by the Cabinet of Ministers, the first quarantine exit phase will be introduced if, for 10 consecutive days, the ratio of recorded cases of coronavirus among all patients does not change or is kept within 5%.