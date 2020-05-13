subscribe to newsletter
26.6 27
28.65 29.25
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.6% To 14 – Health Ministry
13 May 2020, Wednesday, 12:14 3
Events 2020-05-13T12:16:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.6% To 14 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On May 12, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 402 over May 11 to 16,425, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 11 to 439; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2%, but the number of new lethal cases decreased by 17.6%.

Press service of the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 12, the number of new coronavirus cases made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 11.

For the 10th day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Ukrainian Government as a control indicator for potential further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions.

The largest number of cases was recorded in Chernivtsi region (2,444), Kyiv (1,960) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,144).

Kyiv region registered a total of 1,049 case, Rivne region – 1,045, Ternopil region - 1,028, Lviv region - 870, Dnipropetrovsk region - 773, Odesa region - 680, Kharkiv region - 672, Zakarpattia region - 764, Vinnytsia region - 628, Zhytomyr region - 530, Volyn region - 510, Kirovohrad region - 428, and Cherkasy region - 346.

A total of 331 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 257 cases - in Poltava region, 225 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 196 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 165 cases - in Kherson region, 157 cases - in Sumy region, 102 cases – in Donetsk region, 79 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 case – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 375 over May 10 to 16,023, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 17 over May 10 to 425; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9%, and the number of lethal cases did not change.

On May 10, the number of revealed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 416 to 15,648, the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 9 to 408, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 20%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13.3%.

According to the quarantine exit plan published by the Cabinet of Ministers, the first quarantine exit phase will be introduced if, for 10 consecutive days, the ratio of recorded cases of coronavirus among all patients does not change or is kept within 5%.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine Coronavirus test COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Go Down By 4.5% In...
European Council President Michel’s May 12-13 Visi...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In ...
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,7...
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week
News
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Grows After 2-Day Fall, Up 7.2% To 402 On May 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.6% To 14 – Health Ministry 12:14
EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Go Down By 4.5% In 2020 12:12
European Council President Michel’s May 12-13 Visit To Ukraine Postponed Due To Coronavirus 18:20
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko 18:11
600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service 18:08
more news
Breakdown of trust in the police: members of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement criticized the inaction of the National Police leadership in the Shevtsov case 10:59
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy 18:03
600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service 18:08
more news
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko 18:11
European Council President Michel’s May 12-13 Visit To Ukraine Postponed Due To Coronavirus 18:20
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
more news
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok