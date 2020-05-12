27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko

A total of 27 food markets have resumed their operation in Kyiv in view of the relaxation of the quarantine measures.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko also noted that relaxations will be introduced gradually in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection said that as at May 7, a total of 562 food markets had resumed their operation in Ukraine.

On May 11, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 375 over May 10 to 16,023, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 17 over May 10 to 425; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9%, and the number of lethal cases did not change.

Therefore, on May 11, the number of new cases made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick people recorded as at May 10.

For the ninth day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for potential relaxation of the quarantine measures.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,396), Kyiv (1,930) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,133).