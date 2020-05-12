subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.11
28.7 29.35
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service
12 May 2020, Tuesday, 18:08 18
Events 2020-05-13T02:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service

600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service

Даша Зубкова
United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, evacuation, Azerbaijan, Ukrainians, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Ukrainians abroad

600 Ukrainians have arrived by special flights from Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Italy and Israel.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Four passenger charter and special flights were registered yesterday by the border guards of the Kyiv separate checkpoint," it was said.

It is noted that almost 600 Ukrainians arrived by plane from Baku, London, Rome and Tel Aviv to Ukraine.

All of them passed the obligatory temperature screening procedure.

There were no persons with high body temperature.

Also, none of the passengers complained of feeling sick.

During passport control, the border guards checked the correctness of the data entered in the Dii Vdoma [Act at Home] mobile application, which all the passengers without exception installed on their mobile phones in order to undergo self-isolation at home.

It is noted that over the past day, border guards registered 13,800 citizens for entry and exit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, 700 passengers arrived in Ukraine by special flights from Germany, the Netherlands, the UAE and the UK.

Больше новостей о: United Kingdom Italy Israel evacuation Azerbaijan Ukrainians Coronavirus COVID-19 Ukrainians abroad

Polish Employment Agency Gremi Personal To Organiz...
100 Ukrainians Return Home From Germany
800 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine By Special Flight...
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case...
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week
News
European Council President Michel’s May 12-13 Visit To Ukraine Postponed Due To Coronavirus 18:20
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko 18:11
600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service 18:08
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week 18:06
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy 18:03
more news
Breakdown of trust in the police: members of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement criticized the inaction of the National Police leadership in the Shevtsov case 10:59
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces 12:37
more news
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces 12:37
Ukrtelecom Will Begin Receiving Subscribers At Service Centers In Small Towns From May 12 12:41
more news
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok