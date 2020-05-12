600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service

600 Ukrainians have arrived by special flights from Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Italy and Israel.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Four passenger charter and special flights were registered yesterday by the border guards of the Kyiv separate checkpoint," it was said.

It is noted that almost 600 Ukrainians arrived by plane from Baku, London, Rome and Tel Aviv to Ukraine.

All of them passed the obligatory temperature screening procedure.

There were no persons with high body temperature.

Also, none of the passengers complained of feeling sick.

During passport control, the border guards checked the correctness of the data entered in the Dii Vdoma [Act at Home] mobile application, which all the passengers without exception installed on their mobile phones in order to undergo self-isolation at home.

It is noted that over the past day, border guards registered 13,800 citizens for entry and exit.

