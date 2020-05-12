subscribe to newsletter
  • Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week
12 May 2020, Tuesday, 18:06 14
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, forecasts increased restrictions in the case of a worsening incidence of coronavirus over the course of a week.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The first stage is a test of whether we are ready to live by the rules. And I don’t scare anyone. But if the situation worsens sharply in a week, we won’t have another choice but to return to restrictions. So, some, of course, can ignore it. And those who are now neglecting the rules and talking about a world conspiracy will behave very differently in the infectious wards! And also make claims. Already that they were not helped," he said.

Klitschko noted that many Kyiv residents lifted the restrictions for themselves.

"Obviously, we now have the results of these joys of life - both after Easter, and during the May holidays. The other day there were three days off. And in the capital there were just mass festivities! Although we urged to wait for relaxation and observe safety rules. Some now they are asking: why was quarantine needed? Why? I’ll explain it again. We introduced it on time! And we didn’t allow the virus to spread rapidly and infectious explosion, as happened in other countries. So many people haven’t died, the medicine hasn’t gone. And now, having spend time in quarantine, to take and to nullify all the efforts - to put it mildly, stupid," the mayor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 59 people to 1,930, and deaths - by 1 to 38.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19

Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
