  Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy
12 May 2020, Tuesday, 18:03
Politics 2020-05-13T01:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the current coronavirus incidence rates in Ukraine make it possible for the country to plan future steps for relaxation of the quarantine.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The current coronavirus incidence rates allow us to consider future steps for relaxing the quarantine and move forward with planning. However, we need to look at the situation, according to which the indicators can change. We cannot allow major outbreaks of coronavirus,” he said during his regular conference call with representatives of the government and law enforcement agencies.

The measures that other countries are taking to exit quarantine safely and the possible steps to relax the restrictions in Ukraine were discussed during the conference call.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Europe is keeping its quarantine in place, albeit with relaxation," the statement said.

It was also announced during the conference call that 569 food markets have reopened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 22 while relaxing a number of restrictions from May 11.

Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
