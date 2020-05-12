subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.11
28.7 29.35
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces
12 May 2020, Tuesday, 12:37 12
Events 2020-05-12T22:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces

45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces

Даша Зубкова
army, armed forces, Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19

A total of 45 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, new five cases were registered on May 11.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 274 people are in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose self-isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 39.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, no new coronavirus cases were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 11, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 375 over May 10 to 16,023, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 17 over May 10 to 425; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9%, and the number of lethal cases did not change.

Therefore, on May 11, the number of new cases made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick people recorded as at May 10.

For the ninth day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for potential relaxation of the quarantine measures.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,396), Kyiv (1,930) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,133).

Больше новостей о: army armed forces Ministry of Defense Armed Forces of Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19

SBI Serves 5 Defense Ministry Top Officials With S...
30 People Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 1...
Pakistan Army Helps Civilian Authorities Counterac...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Armed For...
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week
News
European Council President Michel’s May 12-13 Visit To Ukraine Postponed Due To Coronavirus 18:20
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko 18:11
600 Ukrainians Arrive By Special Flights From Azerbaijan, UK, Italy, Israel - Border Guard Service 18:08
Klitschko Forecasts Increased Restrictions In Case Of Worsening Incidence Of Coronavirus During Week 18:06
Coronavirus Incidence Rates Allow Planning For Quarantine Relaxation Steps – Zelenskyy 18:03
more news
Breakdown of trust in the police: members of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement criticized the inaction of the National Police leadership in the Shevtsov case 10:59
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces 12:37
more news
Number Of PCR-Tests Made On May 11 Up 10.1% To 5,700 – Health Ministry 12:24
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry 12:29
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal 12:32
45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces 12:37
Ukrtelecom Will Begin Receiving Subscribers At Service Centers In Small Towns From May 12 12:41
more news
27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok