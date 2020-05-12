45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces

A total of 45 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, new five cases were registered on May 11.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 274 people are in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose self-isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 39.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, no new coronavirus cases were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 11, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 375 over May 10 to 16,023, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 17 over May 10 to 425; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9%, and the number of lethal cases did not change.

Therefore, on May 11, the number of new cases made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick people recorded as at May 10.

For the ninth day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for potential relaxation of the quarantine measures.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,396), Kyiv (1,930) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,133).