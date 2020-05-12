subscribe to newsletter
  • Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal
12 May 2020, Tuesday
Cabinet To Prolong Quarantine After May 22 – Shmyhal

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Prime Minister, Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to extend the quarantine after May 22.

The Prime Minister said this on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 TV show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal also noted that currently, no specific dates are clear yet.

He noted that in the last 7-8 days, the daily number of the sick has not been increasing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prolonged the quarantine until May 22 with preliminary relaxation of the restrictions from May 11.

27 Markets Reopen In Kyiv – Klitschko
