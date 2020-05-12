Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At 17 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 9.9% To 375 On May 11, New Lethal Cases Stable At

On May 11, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 375 over May 10 to 16,023, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 17 over May 10 to 425; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9%, and the number of lethal cases did not change.

Press service of the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 11, the number of new cases made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick people recorded as at May 10.

For the ninth day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for potential relaxation of the quarantine measures.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,396), Kyiv (1,930) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,133).

Rivne region registered 1,028 cases, Kyiv region - 1,023, Ternopil region – 1,021, Lviv region - 825, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zakarpattia region registered 748 cases each, Odesa region - 653, Kharkiv region - 623, Vinnytsia region - 580, Zhytomyr region - 525, Volyn region - 496, Kirovohrad region - 425, and Cherkasy region - 343.

A total of 331 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 248 cases - in Poltava region, 225 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 182 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 162 cases - in Kherson region, 157 cases - in Sumy region, 100 cases - in Donetsk region, 79 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the number of revealed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 416 to 15,648, the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 9 to 408, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 20%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13.3%.

On May 9, the number of recorded cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 522 to 15,232, the number of deaths from the disease - by 15 people to 391 compared with the previous days, while the number of new cases increased by 7 or 1.4% , the number of new lethal cases - remained at the level of May 8.

According to the quarantine exit plan published by the Cabinet of Ministers, the first quarantine exit phase will be introduced if, for 10 consecutive days, the ratio of recorded cases of coronavirus among all patients does not change or is kept within 5%.