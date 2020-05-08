800 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine By Special Flights From Denmark, Italy, And Spain – State Border Service

A total of 800 passengers have arrived to Ukraine by special flights from Denmark, Italy, and Spain.

Press service of the State Border Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of five special flights have been conducted: from Copenhagen, Alicante, Milan and two flights from Madrid.

Border guards measures temperature of all those who arrived from abroad.

No fever cases were recorded.

None of the passengers complained about their health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine registered special flights from Canada, Norway, and India.