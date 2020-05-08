Hairdressers And Beauty Salons In Kyiv Not Going To Raise Prices After Resumption Of Work

Hairdressers and beauty salons in Kyiv are not going to raise prices after the resumption of work on May 11.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from representatives of beauty salons and hairdressers.

In the beauty salons of the D2 chain they are ready to work, there are no problems with opening of the salons.

"We have already purchased masks, gloves, antiseptics - all that is necessary for safe work. There are no problems: we have already received the necessary materials for work. The staff is ready to start work soon," said the manager of one of the salons.

Besides, the occupancy rate will be reduced in the salons due to restrictions of the Ministry of Health.

It is also reported that the demand for salon services has not decreased (until the end of May all dates in the salons are scheduled).

The pricing policy, according to a salon representative, will not be changed in the near future.

The Tsyriulnyk barber shop chain is also fully prepared to begin its work.

“Our salons are 100% ready to start work. The problems that arose were related to the expectation of requirements for our subsequent work, as it was necessary to organize new business processes in the company, purchase materials and disinfectants, and negotiate with suppliers and lessors. Actually, almost all processes are ready," said the chain’s marketing director.

The representative also noted that the company expects a reduction in demand for services by 20-30% due to the economic situation in the country, but a price increase has not yet been planned.

“We are very loyal to our customers. Therefore, price increase is not planned in the near future. As for the situation after quarantine, it is not clear yet, because it is not known when quarantine will end at all,” said the marketing director of the Tsyriulnyk barber shop chain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the work of hairdressers and beauty salons from May 11.

According to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health regarding the operation of these facilities from May 11, the general requirement is to conduct thermometry of all workers before the start of the working day, the use of personal protective equipment by workers and disinfection of workplaces.

The ministry intends to recommend to hairdressers and beauty salons to receive clients only by appointment and with intervals of at least 15 minutes between visitors.

Waiting of the service by clients directly at the establishment will be prohibited.