Lviv Opens Parks, Squares, Sports Grounds And Industrial Stores From May 11 - Mayor Sadovyi

Lviv opens parks, squares, sports grounds and industrial stores from May 11.

The mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, from May 11, parks, squares and sports grounds (for individual sports) are opened for visiting, trade in the industrial group of goods (except for clothes and shoes) is restored, hardware stores will also work to unload the influx of buyers from large shopping centers.

The summer terraces of cafes and restaurants will also start work.

On May 12, the city administration convenes an extraordinary meeting of the emergency commission.

Then the commission will decide on the work of hairdressers, beauty salons and the possibility of selling clothes and shoes.

Sadovyi noted that the delay in certain permissions is associated with an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus disease in Lviv and the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Sadovyi advocated opening food markets, despite quarantine.