subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27
28.6 29.16
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Lviv Opens Parks, Squares, Sports Grounds And Industrial Stores From May 11 - Mayor Sadovyi
08 May 2020, Friday, 18:05 15
Politics 2020-05-08T18:06:27+03:00
Ukrainian news
Lviv Opens Parks, Squares, Sports Grounds And Industrial Stores From May 11 - Mayor Sadovyi

Lviv Opens Parks, Squares, Sports Grounds And Industrial Stores From May 11 - Mayor Sadovyi

Даша Зубкова
Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

Lviv opens parks, squares, sports grounds and industrial stores from May 11.

The mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, from May 11, parks, squares and sports grounds (for individual sports) are opened for visiting, trade in the industrial group of goods (except for clothes and shoes) is restored, hardware stores will also work to unload the influx of buyers from large shopping centers.

The summer terraces of cafes and restaurants will also start work.

On May 12, the city administration convenes an extraordinary meeting of the emergency commission.

Then the commission will decide on the work of hairdressers, beauty salons and the possibility of selling clothes and shoes.

Sadovyi noted that the delay in certain permissions is associated with an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus disease in Lviv and the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Sadovyi advocated opening food markets, despite quarantine.

Больше новостей о: Lviv Andrii Sadovyi Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19

Georgia Recalls Its Ambassador To Ukraine Sharashenidze For Consultations Over Appointment Of Saakashvili As Head Of Executive Committee For Reforms
Zelenskyy Honors Memory Of Those Killed In WWII In Luhansk Region On Border With Russia
News
800 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine By Special Flights From Denmark, Italy, And Spain – State Border Service 18:10
Hairdressers And Beauty Salons In Kyiv Not Going To Raise Prices After Resumption Of Work 18:08
Lviv Opens Parks, Squares, Sports Grounds And Industrial Stores From May 11 - Mayor Sadovyi 18:05
Zelenskyy Honors Memory Of Those Killed In WWII In Luhansk Region On Border With Russia 18:01
Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over Saakashvili’s Appointment Mistaken – Zelenskyy 17:59
more news
The state never protects Ukrainian manufacturers, businessman Sergiy Lishchyna 15:01
Polish Employment Agency Gremi Personal To Organize Free Charter Flights For Ukrainians Wishing To Work In Poland 18:00
Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 4.1% To 507 On May 6, New Lethal Cases Up 18.2% To 13 – Health Ministry 12:36
IMF Appoints Hollar As Head Of Mission In Ukraine Instead Of Van Roden 17:53
more news
Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 4.1% To 507 On May 6, New Lethal Cases Up 18.2% To 13 – Health Ministry 12:36
About 1 Million Ukrainians Staying In Poland Now – Poland’s Ambassador Cichocki 12:39
National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In April 12:43
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 25 To 916 On May 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19 12:53
more news
Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over Saakashvili’s Appointment Mistaken – Zelenskyy
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok