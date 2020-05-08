subscribe to newsletter
Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over Saakashvili’s Appointment Mistaken – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Georgia’s decision to recall its Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze for consultations because of the appointment of former president of Georgia and leader of the Movement of New Forces party Mikheil Saakashvili as the head of the executive committee on reform was a mistake.

Zelenskyy announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have excellent relations with Georgia and the Georgian people. No matter what, we will not recall our ambassador for any consultations because the relations between our countries are longer than any leadership of any country. It seems to me that this was a mistake by the Georgian side," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed the hope that all parties will understand after the consultations that the personnel policy of a country concerns only that country and its citizens.

“In order not to offend anyone, this is our decision and our domestic policy. Mr. Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine, he has a Ukrainian passport, and I am the president of Ukraine, who appointed him as the head of the executive committee on reforms under the president of Ukraine. That's all,” he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian media reported on April 21 that Saakashvili could be appointed as the deputy prime minister for reforms. This report was confirmed on April 22 not only by Saakashvili, but also by many member of the pro-presidential Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday, April 24, that it was unacceptable for Georgia’s strategic partner Ukraine to appoint Saakashvili, who is wanted in Georgia and has been convicted in absentia in the country, as a deputy prime minister and warned that Georgia would withdraw its ambassador from Ukraine if this happened.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said on April 29 that the possible appointment of Saakashvili to a Ukrainian government position would be an insult to Georgia and undermine its relations with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the executive committee on reforms on May 7.

