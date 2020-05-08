subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 46 To 1,721 On May 7, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 32 – Klitschko
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 46 To 1,721 On May 7, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 32 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 46 To 1,721 On May 7, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 32 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
On May 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 46 over May 6 to 1,721, and the number of lethal cases rose by three to 32.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that one of the newly infected people is a medical worker.

The number also includes 18 women aged 26-81; 21 men aged 31-79; three girls aged two, eight and 13; and four boys aged nine months, four, seven and nine years old.

20 people were hospitalized in Kyiv and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

On May 7, 17 people recovered and the total number of those recovered made 127.

Of all the patients, 44 are staying at Kyiv city hospitals and five are connected to the artificial lung ventilation units.

Of all the people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kyiv, 362 got sick in Pecherskyi district, 293 – Darnytskyi district, 165 – Solomiyanskyi district, 161 – Desnianskyi district, 154 – in each Holosiivskyi district and Dniprovskyi district, 130 – Shevchenkivskyi district, 120 – Obolonskyi district, 103 – Sviatoshynskyi district, and 79 – Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 24 over May 5 to 1,675, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 29.

Georgia Recalls Its Ambassador To Ukraine Sharashenidze For Consultations Over Appointment Of Saakashvili As Head Of Executive Committee For Reforms
Zelenskyy Honors Memory Of Those Killed In WWII In Luhansk Region On Border With Russia
Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over Saakashvili’s Appointment Mistaken – Zelenskyy
