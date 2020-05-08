IMF's Financial Assistance Volume Won’t Change – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine states that the volume of financial assistance of Ukraine by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not change.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In view of the large-scale financial and economic crisis throughout the world over the spread of the Covid-19 and due to the general economic uncertainty as for duration and intensiveness of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the IMF revised its approaches to the length of the programs with the countries and offers further cooperation with Ukraine under a short stand-by program.

According to the report, negotiations with the IMF are underway.

The Government is planning to finalize the negotiations with the IMF next week (May 11-17).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, a representative of the IMF said that the Fund is likely to replace the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program with the stand-by program.