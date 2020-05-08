subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27
28.6 29.16
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • IMF's Financial Assistance Volume Won’t Change – Finance Ministry
08 May 2020, Friday, 13:38 18
Economy 2020-05-08T13:39:34+03:00
Ukrainian news
IMF's Financial Assistance Volume Won’t Change – Finance Ministry

IMF's Financial Assistance Volume Won’t Change – Finance Ministry

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Finance Ministry, financial assistance

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine states that the volume of financial assistance of Ukraine by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not change.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In view of the large-scale financial and economic crisis throughout the world over the spread of the Covid-19 and due to the general economic uncertainty as for duration and intensiveness of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the IMF revised its approaches to the length of the programs with the countries and offers further cooperation with Ukraine under a short stand-by program.

According to the report, negotiations with the IMF are underway.

The Government is planning to finalize the negotiations with the IMF next week (May 11-17).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, a representative of the IMF said that the Fund is likely to replace the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program with the stand-by program.

Больше новостей о: IMF Finance Ministry financial assistance

Georgia Recalls Its Ambassador To Ukraine Sharashenidze For Consultations Over Appointment Of Saakashvili As Head Of Executive Committee For Reforms
Zelenskyy Honors Memory Of Those Killed In WWII In Luhansk Region On Border With Russia
News
800 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine By Special Flights From Denmark, Italy, And Spain – State Border Service 18:10
Hairdressers And Beauty Salons In Kyiv Not Going To Raise Prices After Resumption Of Work 18:08
Lviv Opens Parks, Squares, Sports Grounds And Industrial Stores From May 11 - Mayor Sadovyi 18:05
Zelenskyy Honors Memory Of Those Killed In WWII In Luhansk Region On Border With Russia 18:01
Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over Saakashvili’s Appointment Mistaken – Zelenskyy 17:59
more news
The state never protects Ukrainian manufacturers, businessman Sergiy Lishchyna 15:01
Polish Employment Agency Gremi Personal To Organize Free Charter Flights For Ukrainians Wishing To Work In Poland 18:00
Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 4.1% To 507 On May 6, New Lethal Cases Up 18.2% To 13 – Health Ministry 12:36
IMF Appoints Hollar As Head Of Mission In Ukraine Instead Of Van Roden 17:53
more news
Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 4.1% To 507 On May 6, New Lethal Cases Up 18.2% To 13 – Health Ministry 12:36
About 1 Million Ukrainians Staying In Poland Now – Poland’s Ambassador Cichocki 12:39
National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In April 12:43
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 25 To 916 On May 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19 12:53
more news
Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over Saakashvili’s Appointment Mistaken – Zelenskyy
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok