  Cabinet Establishes That Salary Restrictions Do Not Apply To Military And Medical Workers
08 May 2020, Friday, 13:35
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Establishes That Salary Restrictions Do Not Apply To Military And Medical Workers

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers has established that salary restrictions do not apply to military and medical workers.

This is stated in resolution No.342 of April 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The restrictions do not apply to military personnel, private corps and commanding officers, police officers, employees and officials involved in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, including in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), as well as those directly involved in activities aimed at preventing the occurrence and spread, localization and elimination of outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics of acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

Also, restrictions on salaries for the time of quarantine do not apply to medical and other workers of healthcare institutions directly involved in the provision of medical services to patients with coronavirus.

Besides, the same level of salaries will remain for workers of social service providers of the state or municipal sector who directly provide social services at the place of residence of citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, the Verkhovna Rada limited the salaries of officials, MPs, prosecutors, judges, the heads and the board of state companies and members of the supervisory boards of state companies to the level of 10 minimum wages (UAH 47,200).

Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over Saakashvili’s Appointment Mistaken – Zelenskyy
