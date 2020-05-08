subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falls After 2-Day Growth, Down 0.6% To 504 On May 7, New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry
08 May 2020, Friday, 13:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falls After 2-Day Growth, Down 0.6% To 504 On May 7, New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On May 7, the number of revealed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 504 over May 6 to 14,195, and the number of deaths grew by 21 to 361; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 0.6% while the number of new lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 7, the number of new cases made 3.7% of the overall number of the sick as at May 6, and for the fifth day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for further possible relaxation of the quarantine measures.

On May 6, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.7% of the overall number of the patients sick with the infection.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,097), Kyiv (1,721) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,078).

In Ternopil region registered a total of 959 cases, Kyiv region - 935, Rivne region - 855, Dnipropetrovsk region - 652, Lviv region - 660, Zakarpattia region - 644, Odesa region - 583, Vinnytsia region - 514, Zhytomyr region - 480, Kharkiv region - 478, Volyn region - 424, Kirovohrad region - 408, and Cherkasy region - 331.

A total of 312 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 239 cases - in Poltava region, 179 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 149 cases - in Kherson region, 148 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 147 cases - in Sumy region, 91 cases – in Donetsk region, 69 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, the number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine grew by 507 to 13,691, and the number of deaths grew 13 day over day to 340; at the same time, the number of new cases grew by 4.1%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 18.2%.

On May 5, the number of revealed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 487 to 13,184, the number of lethal cases rose by 11 day over day to 327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.2%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infect does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.

