Kyiv Lifts Quarantine From Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery

The Kyiv City State Administration lifted quarantine from the Holy Protection of Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery, which was closed on April 22 due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that two hostels and two monasteries were closed for quarantine in Kyiv, and the press service indicated which ones in the release.

"Two hostels, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Jonah Monastery, are closed for quarantine in the capital," the release notes.

The mayor also added that rescuers continue a special disinfection of the premises and buildings of the capital, where outbreaks of coronavirus diseases were detected.

He recalled that institutions in which cases of the disease were recorded were quarantined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holy Protection of Theotokos Goloseevsky Monastery was closed for quarantine starting April 22.

It was introduced due to 12 cases of coronavirus.