Rada Introduces Regular COVID-19 Tests For Health Workers Involved In Coronavirus Fight

The parliament has introduced regular mandatory COVID-19 tests for health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection.

The relevant bill (No.3380) was approved by 338 votes, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It also introduced regular COVID-19 tests for police officers and members of the National Guard, regardless of whether they are known to have made contact with coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus tests will be mandatory for everyone seeking medical assistance with symptoms of the disease, as well as for everyone known to have made contact with coronavirus patients a coronavirus patient.

Besides, the bill provides for introduction of temporary disability payments to health workers who are hospitalized or self-isolating in connection with measures to combat coronavirus infection.

The temporary disability payments will be equal to 100% of the average salary of health workers, regardless of their length of service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has established the procedure for paying bonuses to health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection.