  • IMF Appoints Hollar As Head Of Mission In Ukraine Instead Of Van Roden
07 May 2020, Thursday, 17:53 34
Politics 2020-05-08T02:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
IMF Appoints Hollar As Head Of Mission In Ukraine Instead Of Van Roden

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Ivanna Vladkova Hollar as the head of the mission in Ukraine instead of Ron van Roden.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ivanna Vladkova Hollar is a Bulgarian citizen, has significant experience in developing economies.

Among her most recent appointments is the leadership of missions in Moldova and Northern Macedonia.

She replaced Ron van Roden on this post from May 1, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2017, the IMF appointed Goesta Ljungman instead of Jerome Vacher as its permanent representative in Ukraine.

