Rada Introduces Life Insurance For Health Workers Involved In Coronavirus Fight

07 May 2020, Thursday, 17:50 23
Politics 2020-05-07T17:52:50+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
The parliament has adopted a bill on insurance of health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection against death from coronavirus infection and an insurance payment equal to 750 subsistence minimums for able-bodied people as of January 1.

The relevant bill (No. 3376) was adopted by 337 votes, compared with the minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has introduced regular mandatory testing for COVID-19 for health workers involved in the fight against coronavirus infection.

Rada Introduces Regular COVID-19 Tests For Health Workers Involved In Coronavirus Fight
IMF Appoints Hollar As Head Of Mission In Ukraine Instead Of Van Roden
