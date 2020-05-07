Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 25 To 916 On May 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19

On May 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 25 over May 5 to 916, and the number of lethal cases rose by two to 19.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of the said number of patients in Kyiv region, 108 are medical workers and 84 are children.

In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district, a total of 311 cases were confirmed in the population centers of Vyshneve, Boyarka, Lisnyky, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Chaiky, Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kriukivschyna, Bilohorodka, Kapitanivka, Nove, Hnativka, Horenychi, Chabany, Yurivka, Kruhlyk, Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, Lychanka, Vita Poshtova, Sviatopetrovske, Khodosivka, Myrotske, and Sofiivska Borschahivka.

In Obukhiv district, a total of 164 cases were confirmed in the population centers of Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka, Obukhiv, Krasna Slobidka, Nescheriv, Hermanivka, Tatsenky, Deremezna, Krasne, Dolyna, Hryhorivka, Matiashivka, Pershe Travnia, Khalepiya, Trypillia, and Zhukivka.

Besides, 42 cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed in Brovary district, 36 - in Boryspil, 33 - in Kaharlyk, 29 - in Brovary, 25 - in Boryspil district, 24 - in Kaharlyk district, 23 cases were registered in each Irpin and Bila Tserkva, 19 - in Fastiv, 18 - in Vasylkiv district, 16 cases - in Vasylkiv and Bucha, 12 - in Makariv district, 10 - in Vyshhorod district, 7 cases - in each Hostomel, Pereyaslav, Kotsiubynske, as well as in the districts of Baryshiv, Bila Tserkva, Borodianka, Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi and Stavysche, 6 - in Rokytne district, 5 - in Bohuslav district, 4 cases - in each Vyshhorod and Vorzel, 3 cases - in each Volodarka, and in the districts of Fastiv and Myronivka, 2 cases - in each Yahotyn, Bohuslav, Hlevakha, Borodianka, as well as in the districts of Skvyra, Zgurivka, Rokytne and Ivankiv, 1 case - in each Stavysche, Ivankiv, Berezan, as well as in the districts of Poliske and Tarascha.

170 people of the overall number of patients in Kyiv region are staying at hospitals and 746 are in self-isolation.

According to the report, 103 people including six children have recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has obtained 2,829 reports on the suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 25 to 891.

On May 6, the number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine grew by 507 to 13,691, and the number of deaths grew 13 day over day to 340; at the same time, the number of new cases grew by 4.1%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 18.2%.

Therefore, on May 6, the number of new cases made 3.7% of the overall number of the sick as at May 5.

For the fourth day in a row, the said indicator has been lower than 5-percent threshold set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a control indicator for relaxation of the quarantine measures.

On May 5, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.8% of the overall number of the sick as at May 4.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,048), Kyiv (1,675) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,055).

Ternopil region registered 951 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 916, Rivne region - 817, Dnipropetrovsk region - 624, Zakarpattia region - 600, Lviv region - 595, Odesa region - 568, Vinnytsia region - 485, Zhytomyr region - 468, Kirovohrad region - 403, Kharkiv region - 448, Volyn region - 393, and Cherkasy region - 324.

A total of 300 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 236 – in Poltava region, 171 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 146 cases - in Kherson region, 138 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 131 cases - in Sumy region, 89 cases – in Donetsk region, 68 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases – in Luhansk region.