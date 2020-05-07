About 1 Million Ukrainians Staying In Poland Now – Poland’s Ambassador Cichocki

According to the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki, there are about 1 million Ukrainians in Poland today.

He said that on the air of the Ukrainian Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ambassador noted that about 10-15% or about 180,000 Ukrainians had returned home.

He noted that many Ukrainians are currently addressing the consulates and the embassy of Poland being interested in when they will be able to get to Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland has started issuing employment visas to Ukrainians.